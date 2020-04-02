The share price of Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] inclined by $7.00, presently trading at $7.66. The company’s shares saw 273.90% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.05 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BMRA jumped by 0.72% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.15 compared to +1.06 of all time high it touched on 04/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 139.68%, while additionally gaining 178.88% during the last 12 months. Biomerica Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.41% decrease from the current trading price.

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BMRA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.68, with the high estimate being $6.25, the low estimate being $6.25 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] sitting at -45.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.55. Its Return on Equity is -65.80%, and its Return on Assets is -40.80%. These metrics suggest that this Biomerica Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68. Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.47.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has 9.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 65.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.05 to 23.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 273.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.41, which indicates that it is 13.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] a Reliable Buy?

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.