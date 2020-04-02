The share price of Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] inclined by $5.23, presently trading at $4.46. The company’s shares saw 82.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.44 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BE fall by -16.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.82 compared to -0.87 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -51.99%, while additionally dropping -65.64% during the last 12 months. Bloom Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.62% increase from the current trading price.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.46, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] sitting at -35.20% and its Gross Margin at 12.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -41.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -58.48. Its Return on Equity is 309.70%, and its Return on Assets is -25.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BE financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 114.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has 126.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 563.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 15.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.