Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $13.60 after APRN shares went up by 12.86% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APRN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.60, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.26. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has 14.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 198.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 28.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 576.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] a Reliable Buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.