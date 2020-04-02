Box Inc.[BOX] stock saw a move by 0.93% on Wednesday, touching 2.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Box Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BOX shares recorded 155.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Box Inc. [BOX] stock could reach median target price of $17.00.

Box Inc. [BOX] stock additionally went up by 10.96% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BOX stock is set at -27.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BOX shares showcased -15.40% decrease. BOX saw 21.19 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.64 compared to high within the same period of time.

Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Box Inc. [BOX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BOX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.17, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Box Inc. [BOX] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Box Inc. [BOX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Box Inc. [BOX] sitting at -20.00% and its Gross Margin at 69.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -27.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.23. Box Inc. [BOX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 99.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.84.

Box Inc. [BOX] has 155.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.64 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 8.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Box Inc. [BOX] a Reliable Buy?

Box Inc. [BOX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.