Brookdale Senior Living Inc.[BKD] stock saw a move by -8.33% on Wednesday, touching 2.78 million. Based on the recent volume, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BKD shares recorded 182.57M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock additionally went down by -16.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -52.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BKD stock is set at -56.80% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BKD shares showcased -63.24% decrease. BKD saw 8.80 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.47 compared to high within the same period of time.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BKD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.86, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] sitting at -1.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.98.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has 182.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 522.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.47 to 8.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 21.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] a Reliable Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.