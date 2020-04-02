The share price of Camber Energy Inc. [NYSE: CEI] inclined by $1.09, presently trading at $1.33. The company’s shares saw 165.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.50 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CEI jumped by 23.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.7600 compared to +0.3751 of all time high it touched on 04/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.39%, while additionally dropping -99.77% during the last 12 months. Camber Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.33% decrease from the current trading price.

Camber Energy Inc. [NYSE:CEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CEI an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.34, with the high estimate being $781250.00, the low estimate being $781250.00 and the median estimate amounting to $781250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.09.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -56.80%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.59. Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] has 4.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 605.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 25.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.