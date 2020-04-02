Carvana Co. [CVNA] saw a change by -4.65% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $48.21. The company is holding 175.00M shares with keeping 49.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 117.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -58.16% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -58.22%, trading +117.24% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 175.00M shares valued at 1.23 million were bought and sold.

Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Carvana Co. [CVNA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CVNA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.57, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carvana Co. [CVNA] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carvana Co. [CVNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carvana Co. [CVNA] sitting at -9.30% and its Gross Margin at 12.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32. Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 47.39.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] has 175.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.16 to 115.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carvana Co. [CVNA] a Reliable Buy?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.