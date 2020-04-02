Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] shares went higher by 6.03% from its previous closing of 3.48, now trading at the price of $3.69, also adding 0.21 points. Is CPRX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 944216.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CPRX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 96.28M float and a -8.90% run over in the last seven days. CPRX share price has been hovering between 7.67 and 2.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CPRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.69, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] sitting at 31.00% and its Gross Margin at 85.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.20. These measurements indicate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.40 and P/E Ratio of 12.30. These metrics all suggest that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has 106.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 371.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.23 to 7.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 9.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.