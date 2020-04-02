CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] dipped by -5.22% on the last trading session, reaching $35.74 price per share at the time. CBRE Group Inc. represents 347.18M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 12.41B with the latest information.

The CBRE Group Inc. traded at the price of $35.74 with 3.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CBRE shares recorded 1.95M.

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.74, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 22.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.49 and P/E Ratio of 9.49. These metrics all suggest that CBRE Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] has 347.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.17 to 64.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 9.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.