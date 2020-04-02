Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.28 after CDEV shares went up by 13.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDEV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.28, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is sitting at 2.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 77.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98. Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.27 and P/E Ratio of 4.73. These metrics all suggest that Centennial Resource Development Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has 323.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 80.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.24 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.14, which indicates that it is 25.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] a Reliable Buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.