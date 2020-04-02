Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] stock went up by 3.54% or 0.32 points up from its previous closing price of 9.05. The stock reached $9.37 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CHNG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -9.86% in the period of the last 7 days.

CHNG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.76, at one point touching $8.72. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -46.67%. The 52-week high currently stands at 17.57 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 6.18.

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.37, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has 291.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.18 to 17.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.