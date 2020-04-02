Chubb Limited [CB] saw a change by 1.48% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $105.71. The company is holding 455.28M shares with keeping 449.51M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.02% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -36.98% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.27%, trading +20.46% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 455.28M shares valued at 1.14 million were bought and sold.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Chubb Limited [CB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $105.71, with the high estimate being $185.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $159.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $104.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chubb Limited [CB] is sitting at 3.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.41.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at 15.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Chubb Limited [CB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.75. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chubb Limited [CB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Chubb Limited [CB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.24 and P/E Ratio of 10.89. These metrics all suggest that Chubb Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 455.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.35 to 167.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 7.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chubb Limited [CB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.