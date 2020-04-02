Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] took an downward turn with a change of -10.87%, trading at the price of $15.00 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.79 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cimarex Energy Co. shares have an average trading volume of 3.27M shares for that time period. XEC monthly volatility recorded 16.76%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.46%. PS value for XEC stocks is 0.69 with PB recorded at 0.48.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XEC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at -5.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 108.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 72.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 11.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.