The share price of Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] inclined by $10.19, presently trading at $8.03. The company’s shares saw 40.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.71 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CNK fall by -30.95% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -66.75%, while additionally dropping -79.48% during the last 12 months. Cinemark Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.09. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.06% increase from the current trading price.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.03, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 36.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.02 and P/E Ratio of 4.92. These metrics all suggest that Cinemark Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has 120.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 969.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 43.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 16.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] a Reliable Buy?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.