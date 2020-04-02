CIT Group Inc. [CIT] saw a change by -13.27% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.97. The company is holding 106.14M shares with keeping 95.81M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.54% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -72.29% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.42%, trading +24.54% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 106.14M shares valued at 3.25 million were bought and sold.

CIT Group Inc. [NYSE:CIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to CIT Group Inc. [CIT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CIT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.97, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CIT Group Inc. [CIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] sitting at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.94. Its Return on Equity is 9.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CIT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.77 and P/E Ratio of 2.83. These metrics all suggest that CIT Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has 106.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.02 to 54.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 9.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CIT Group Inc. [CIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CIT Group Inc. [CIT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.