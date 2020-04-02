Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] took an downward turn with a change of -1.22%, trading at the price of $65.55 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.24 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Colgate-Palmolive Company shares have an average trading volume of 5.79M shares for that time period. CL monthly volatility recorded 6.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.03%. PS value for CL stocks is 3.58 with PB recorded at 468.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CL an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at 22.60% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.30. Its Return on Equity is -856.10%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6,706.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6,706.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 98.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 502.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.92 and P/E Ratio of 23.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 856.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.49 to 77.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 4.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.