Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE: CXO] shares went higher by 15.01% from its previous closing of 41.64, now trading at the price of $47.89, also adding 6.25 points. Is CXO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CXO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 194.59M float and a -4.84% run over in the last seven days. CXO share price has been hovering between 124.53 and 33.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE:CXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Concho Resources Inc. [CXO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CXO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.06, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $64.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] is sitting at 4.48. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.61.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] sitting at -21.50% and its Gross Margin at 84.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.55. Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has 209.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.13 to 124.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 7.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] a Reliable Buy?

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.