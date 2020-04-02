Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] shares went lower by -5.86% from its previous closing of 136.88, now trading at the price of $128.87, also subtracting -8.01 points. Is STZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 151.45M float and a 8.11% run over in the last seven days. STZ share price has been hovering between 214.48 and 104.28 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give STZ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $129.34, with the high estimate being $266.00, the low estimate being $145.00 and the median estimate amounting to $200.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 49.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.45. Its Return on Equity is 6.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STZ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.72 and P/E Ratio of 32.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has 185.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.28 to 214.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 7.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.