Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE: CEQP] stock went up by 12.75% or 0.51 points up from its previous closing price of 4.00. The stock reached $4.51 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CEQP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -25.37% in the period of the last 7 days.

CEQP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.18, at one point touching $3.83. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -88.72%. The 52-week high currently stands at 40.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -88.74% after the recent low of 2.65.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE:CEQP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CEQP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.48, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] sitting at 13.70% and its Gross Margin at 20.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46. Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.20 and P/E Ratio of 1.54. These metrics all suggest that Crestwood Equity Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has 92.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 371.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 21.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] a Reliable Buy?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.