DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] dipped by -4.42% on the last trading session, reaching $3.89 price per share at the time. DCP Midstream LP represents 241.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 940.41M with the latest information.

The DCP Midstream LP traded at the price of $3.89 with 2.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DCP shares recorded 2.13M.

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to DCP Midstream LP [DCP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.89, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of DCP Midstream LP [DCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] sitting at -2.00% and its Gross Margin at 21.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.85. Its Return on Equity is -2.60%, and its Return on Assets is -1.10%. These metrics suggest that this DCP Midstream LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.36.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has 241.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 940.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 33.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.83, which indicates that it is 17.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DCP Midstream LP [DCP] a Reliable Buy?

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.