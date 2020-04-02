DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] took an downward turn with a change of -16.37%, trading at the price of $17.78 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.89 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.14M shares for that time period. DKS monthly volatility recorded 15.26%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.20%. PS value for DKS stocks is 0.18 with PB recorded at 0.86.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DKS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.78, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.26.

Fundamental Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.74 and P/E Ratio of 5.31. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has 87.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.46 to 49.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 11.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] a Reliable Buy?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.