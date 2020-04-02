DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] stock went down by -6.45% or -1.29 points down from its previous closing price of 19.99. The stock reached $18.70 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DISH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -9.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

DISH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $19.23, at one point touching $18.07. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -57.96%. The 52-week high currently stands at 44.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -43.48% after the recent low of 17.09.

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For DISH Network Corporation [DISH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DISH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.70, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.99.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DISH Network Corporation [DISH] sitting at 14.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52. DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.84 and P/E Ratio of 7.21. These metrics all suggest that DISH Network Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has 556.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.09 to 44.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 6.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DISH Network Corporation [DISH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DISH Network Corporation [DISH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.