Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] saw a change by -7.94% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.72. The company is holding 255.78M shares with keeping 234.83M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.25% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -72.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.31%, trading +32.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 255.78M shares valued at 1.15 million were bought and sold.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.71, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.86.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] sitting at 9.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has 255.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 757.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 9.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 17.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.