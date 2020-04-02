Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] shares went higher by 4.00% from its previous closing of 153.16, now trading at the price of $159.29, also adding 6.13 points. Is DG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 251.48M float and a 11.61% run over in the last seven days. DG share price has been hovering between 167.44 and 116.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Dollar General Corporation [DG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $158.70, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $153.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar General Corporation [DG] is sitting at 4.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 30.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.74. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 23.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 253.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.15 to 167.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 5.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.