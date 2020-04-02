Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $69.93 after D shares went down by -3.13% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Dominion Energy Inc. [D] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give D an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $69.93, with the high estimate being $96.00, the low estimate being $69.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 99.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.32. Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.87 and P/E Ratio of 44.60. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has 831.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.79 to 90.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 6.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dominion Energy Inc. [D] a Reliable Buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.