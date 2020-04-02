The share price of Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] inclined by $18.10, presently trading at $17.88. The company’s shares saw 22.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.55 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DBX fall by -2.88% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 19.31 compared to -0.53 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.43%, while additionally dropping -19.20% during the last 12 months. Dropbox Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.42. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.54% increase from the current trading price.

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Dropbox Inc. [DBX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DBX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.88, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] sitting at -4.80% and its Gross Margin at 75.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 76.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.34. Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.95.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has 446.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 26.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dropbox Inc. [DBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dropbox Inc. [DBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.