Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: ERI] dipped by -7.83% on the last trading session, reaching $10.77 price per share at the time. Eldorado Resorts Inc. represents 86.27M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.01B with the latest information.

The Eldorado Resorts Inc. traded at the price of $10.77 with 2.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ERI shares recorded 4.26M.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:ERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.77, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93. Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 10.46. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has 86.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 70.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 24.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.