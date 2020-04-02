Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: ENBL] stock went up by 3.70% or 0.09 points up from its previous closing price of 2.43. The stock reached $2.52 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ENBL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 23.98% in the period of the last 7 days.

ENBL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.75, at one point touching $2.29. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -82.60%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -82.96% after the recent low of 1.61.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENBL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.52, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.24. Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 3.07. These metrics all suggest that Enable Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has 447.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 14.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 20.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.