Enservco Corporation [ENSV] took an upward turn with a change of 9.82%, trading at the price of $0.12 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.11 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Enservco Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.40M shares for that time period. ENSV monthly volatility recorded 23.89%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 38.57%. PS value for ENSV stocks is 0.11.

Enservco Corporation [NYSE:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Enservco Corporation [ENSV], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENSV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.12, with the high estimate being $0.30, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.97.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 45.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 38.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.