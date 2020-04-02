Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $14.33 after NVST shares went down by -4.08% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.33, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 9.85. These metrics all suggest that Envista Holdings Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has 165.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.08 to 33.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.