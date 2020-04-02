Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] took an upward turn with a change of 8.22%, trading at the price of $5.34 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 5.89M shares for that time period. ETRN monthly volatility recorded 19.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.19%. PS value for ETRN stocks is 0.88 with PB recorded at 1.87.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETRN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 89.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.92. Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.49.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has 291.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 22.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.