Equity Residential [EQR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $57.70 after EQR shares went down by -6.50% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Equity Residential [EQR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Residential [EQR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Residential [EQR] sitting at 50.20% and its Gross Margin at 66.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.80. These measurements indicate that Equity Residential [EQR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EQR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Residential [EQR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Equity Residential [EQR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.46 and P/E Ratio of 22.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Equity Residential [EQR] has 371.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.62 to 89.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 9.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Residential [EQR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity Residential [EQR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.