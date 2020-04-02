Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.[XOG] stock saw a move by 10.63% on Wednesday, touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XOG shares recorded 159.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] stock could reach median target price of $0.75.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] stock additionally went down by -38.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XOG stock is set at -91.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -83.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XOG shares showcased -87.16% decrease. XOG saw 5.67 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:XOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XOG an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.39, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.10 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] is sitting at 2.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 85.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has 159.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 5.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 22.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.