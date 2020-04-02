Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] saw a change by 6.58% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.34. The company is holding 718.18M shares with keeping 709.06M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.19% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -53.79%, trading +27.48% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 718.18M shares valued at 2.67 million were bought and sold.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FITB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.34, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is sitting at 4.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.24.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.30. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.82. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FITB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.07 and P/E Ratio of 4.27. These metrics all suggest that Fifth Third Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 718.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.10 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 10.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.