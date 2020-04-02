FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] shares went lower by -6.71% from its previous closing of 10.58, now trading at the price of $9.87, also subtracting -0.71 points. Is FEYE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FEYE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 217.84M float and a -13.65% run over in the last seven days. FEYE share price has been hovering between 18.34 and 7.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For FireEye Inc. [FEYE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FireEye Inc. [FEYE] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FireEye Inc. [FEYE] sitting at -23.60% and its Gross Margin at 65.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.70. Its Return on Equity is -37.40%, and its Return on Assets is -9.10%. These metrics suggest that this FireEye Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 137.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -32.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.72.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has 239.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.54 to 18.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FireEye Inc. [FEYE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FireEye Inc. [FEYE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.