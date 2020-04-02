First BanCorp. [FBP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $4.64 after FBP shares went down by -1.27% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding First BanCorp. [FBP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FBP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.58, with the high estimate being $12.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First BanCorp. [FBP] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First BanCorp. [FBP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First BanCorp. [FBP] sitting at 77.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.40. These measurements indicate that First BanCorp. [FBP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.63. Its Return on Equity is 7.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FBP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First BanCorp. [FBP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.76 and P/E Ratio of 6.05. These metrics all suggest that First BanCorp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

First BanCorp. [FBP] has 216.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.50 to 11.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 12.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First BanCorp. [FBP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First BanCorp. [FBP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.