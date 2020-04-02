Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] gained by 7.97% on the last trading session, reaching $24.99 price per share at the time. Flowserve Corporation represents 144.48M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.34B with the latest information.

The Flowserve Corporation traded at the price of $24.99 with 1.14 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FLS shares recorded 1.31M.

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Flowserve Corporation [FLS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.44.

Fundamental Analysis of Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 33.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.75. Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.96 and P/E Ratio of 12.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has 144.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.98 to 54.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 7.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Flowserve Corporation [FLS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Flowserve Corporation [FLS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.