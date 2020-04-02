GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] shares went higher by 2.11% from its previous closing of 0.42, now trading at the price of $0.43, also adding 0.01 points. Is GNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.17 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 75.82M float and a 7.20% run over in the last seven days. GNC share price has been hovering between 3.42 and 0.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GNC an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $0.35, the low estimate being $0.35 and the median estimate amounting to $0.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59. GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 92.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 15.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.