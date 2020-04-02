Golub Capital BDC Inc. [NASDAQ: GBDC] opened at $12.26 and closed at $11.92 a share within trading session on 04/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -16.44% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.96.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Golub Capital BDC Inc. [NASDAQ: GBDC] had 1.35 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 947.94K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.84%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.47%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.75 during that period and GBDC managed to take a rebound to 19.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [NASDAQ:GBDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GBDC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.92, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.63.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -231.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 83.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.67.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] has 133.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.75 to 19.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc. [GBDC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.