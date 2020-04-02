GoPro Inc. [GPRO] saw a change by -4.96% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.49. The company is holding 169.84M shares with keeping 125.93M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.50% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -67.43% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -45.27%, trading +24.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 169.84M shares valued at 2.8 million were bought and sold.

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding GoPro Inc. [GPRO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPRO an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GoPro Inc. [GPRO] is sitting at 2.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GoPro Inc. [GPRO] sitting at -0.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.68. Its Return on Equity is -7.70%, and its Return on Assets is -2.10%. These metrics suggest that this GoPro Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has 169.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 422.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 7.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 7.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GoPro Inc. [GPRO] a Reliable Buy?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.