Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] shares went lower by -8.81% from its previous closing of 0.44, now trading at the price of $0.41, also subtracting -0.03 points. Is GPOR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GPOR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 142.93M float and a -36.30% run over in the last seven days. GPOR share price has been hovering between 8.13 and 0.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPOR an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.44.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17. Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 172.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 8.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 19.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.