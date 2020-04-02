Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $1.25 after HLX shares went down by -23.78% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.25, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.49 and P/E Ratio of 3.24. These metrics all suggest that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has 153.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 191.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.30 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.44, which indicates that it is 21.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.04. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] a Reliable Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.