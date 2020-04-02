Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] opened at $23.76 and closed at $25.36 a share within trading session on 04/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.18% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $23.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] had 2.79 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.52M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.03%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.80%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 16.14 during that period and HPP managed to take a rebound to 38.81 in the last 52 weeks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HPP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.54, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.45 and P/E Ratio of 88.20. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has 154.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.14 to 38.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 9.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] a Reliable Buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.