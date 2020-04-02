Ideanomics Inc.[IDEX] stock saw a move by -29.87% on Wednesday, touching 6.09 million. Based on the recent volume, Ideanomics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IDEX shares recorded 170.31M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] stock additionally went up by 37.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 129.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IDEX stock is set at -51.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.83% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IDEX shares showcased -37.76% decrease. IDEX saw 2.84 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.28 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give IDEX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.94, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.34.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 96.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35. Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has 170.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 160.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 2.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 240.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.13, which indicates that it is 37.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] a Reliable Buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.