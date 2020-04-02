NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] took an downward turn with a change of -11.36%, trading at the price of $0.76 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.14M shares for that time period. NBY monthly volatility recorded 45.43%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 31.62%. PS value for NBY stocks is 3.23 with PB recorded at 21.50.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:NBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NBY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.76, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.38.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has 31.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 4.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 232.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.54, which indicates that it is 31.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.