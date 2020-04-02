The share price of Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] inclined by $2.94, presently trading at $2.74. The company’s shares saw 36.32% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.01 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OII fall by -29.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.12 compared to -1.17 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -74.10%, while additionally dropping -82.63% during the last 12 months. Oceaneering International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.43. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.69% increase from the current trading price.

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Oceaneering International Inc. [OII], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.74, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] sitting at -14.20% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47. Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.16.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has 99.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 273.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 21.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.65, which indicates that it is 21.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] a Reliable Buy?

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.