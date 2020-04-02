Sabre Corporation[SABR] stock saw a move by 0.30% on Wednesday, touching 1.59 million. Based on the recent volume, Sabre Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SABR shares recorded 281.40M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sabre Corporation [SABR] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] stock additionally went down by -16.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SABR stock is set at -77.08% by far, with shares price recording returns by -77.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SABR shares showcased -77.71% decrease. SABR saw 25.44 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.30 compared to high within the same period of time.

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Sabre Corporation [SABR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SABR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.97, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sabre Corporation [SABR] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabre Corporation [SABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabre Corporation [SABR] sitting at 9.10% and its Gross Margin at 25.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32. Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.66 and P/E Ratio of 8.67. These metrics all suggest that Sabre Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] has 281.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 25.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 12.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabre Corporation [SABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabre Corporation [SABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.