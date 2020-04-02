United Rentals Inc. [URI] took an upward turn with a change of 2.63%, trading at the price of $98.51 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.19 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while United Rentals Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.68M shares for that time period. URI monthly volatility recorded 13.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.29%. PS value for URI stocks is 0.84 with PB recorded at 1.88.

United Rentals Inc. [NYSE:URI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For United Rentals Inc. [URI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give URI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $98.51, with the high estimate being $226.00, the low estimate being $115.00 and the median estimate amounting to $154.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Rentals Inc. [URI] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Rentals Inc. [URI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Rentals Inc. [URI] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 39.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60. These measurements indicate that United Rentals Inc. [URI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.09. Its Return on Equity is 32.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that United Rentals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Rentals Inc. [URI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 316.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 286.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. United Rentals Inc. [URI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.29 and P/E Ratio of 6.48. These metrics all suggest that United Rentals Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Rentals Inc. [URI] has 81.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.85 to 170.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 10.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Rentals Inc. [URI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Rentals Inc. [URI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.