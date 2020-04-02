WPX Energy Inc.[WPX] stock saw a move by 24.91% on Wednesday, touching 12.9 million. Based on the recent volume, WPX Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WPX shares recorded 453.57M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] stock could reach median target price of $8.00.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] stock additionally went down by -16.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -67.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WPX stock is set at -79.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by -79.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WPX shares showcased -73.04% decrease. WPX saw 15.32 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.94 compared to high within the same period of time.

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.42, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.89.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 92.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.65. WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 5.70. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has 453.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.94 to 15.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.89, which indicates that it is 16.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.