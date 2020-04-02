Invitae Corporation [NVTA] saw a change by 3.67% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.14. The company is holding 114.76M shares with keeping 94.28M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 63.72% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -57.77% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -55.07%, trading +69.66% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 114.76M shares valued at 4.31 million were bought and sold.

Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Invitae Corporation [NVTA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVTA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.15, with the high estimate being $31.50, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 45.50%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.12. Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.20.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has 114.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 15.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitae Corporation [NVTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invitae Corporation [NVTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.